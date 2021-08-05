NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Employees at Tennessee's Department of Children Services (DCS) discussed needed reforms for their workplace. What they had to say about the agency brings to question whether the department is has lost its core mission.

Multiple employees spoke about their current frustrations with the work environment of the agency. Survey responses were collected and released to highlight worker concerns.

"It’s emotionally exhausting to work in such a toxic environment," one employee at the central office wrote.

"The State of Tennessee has absolutely broken my passion for child welfare work due to its prioritization of data instead of child and family outcomes," a worker in Northeast Tennessee wrote.

"The position feels like a setup for failure because the caseloads are too high…" a Mid-Cumberland staff member said.

Across multiple locations, employees answered the open-ended questions raising high concern for workplace morale and the efficacy of the agency.

Lawmakers Rep. Gloria Johnson and Sen. Heidi Campbell decided to make the surveys public.

"It’s shocking and devastating to read comments from workers who feel trapped in a toxic work culture while they’re responsible for 50 or 60 children," Rep. Johnson said. "That’s a recipe for disaster where the department’s executive team is knowingly letting vulnerable kids fall through the cracks."

Sen. Campbell said by addressing the concerns raised by these workers, children and their families will get the support and resources they need.

"The governor’s office and the legislature need to step up and help get this department back on track," said Sen. Campbell. "It’s really unconscionable that, as a state, we have a billion-dollar surplus in tax revenues while DCS is having kids sleep on bare carpet in their office buildings."

Both Rep. Johnson and Sen. Campbell are calling for reforms that put child welfare at the forefront.

Their first course of action is to revise the cap of caseloads placed on each worker as well as improved oversight from Gov. Lee's administration.

DCS responded to News4 about the survey results.

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services employs some 3,600 employees who help Tennessee families navigate challenging situations like abuse, neglect, and other child welfare issues. While the nature of this work is inherently difficult, DCS makes every effort to create both a healthy work environment and set high expectations for how the department serves Tennessee families. - DCS Spokesperson