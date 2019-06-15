NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A child was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning at an apartment complex off Bell Road Saturday night.
Emergency crews rushed to Arbor Ridge Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Police said the child did survive after going underwater at the pool at the complex.
It wasn't clear yet what led up to the incident.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
