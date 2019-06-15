Near drowning at Arbor Ridge Drive apartment complex

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A child was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning at an apartment complex off Bell Road Saturday night.

Emergency crews rushed to Arbor Ridge Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the child did survive after going underwater at the pool at the complex.

It wasn't clear yet what led up to the incident.

