CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating an incident after an 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. on Bancroft Drive near Prescott Drive.
The child was transported to the hospital and her condition is currently unknow at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Young by phone at 931-648-0656, ext. 5333, tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submitting an anonymous tip here.
