NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A child is in the hospital after they were found unresponsive by emergency crews on Tuesday.
Emergency personnel were called to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Berkley Drive after reports of a juvenile drowning.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews arrived on scene they found an unresponsive child with bystanders already performing CPR.
The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Their condition remains unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.