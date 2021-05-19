NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Nashville where police tell us a child was injured by shattered glass.
The shots fired call came in just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at a duplex on Leeshan Court.
Our News4 photojournalist on scene saw a vehicle with bullet holes and a flat tire.
Officers on scene say that shots were fired, and a bullet broke a car window, which resulted in a child getting hit by the glass on their shoulder.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
