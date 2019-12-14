MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Authorities are investigating after a child was struck by a trailer at the Mount Juliet Christmas Parade.
Police say the child was hit by a trailer as it was being towed by a pickup truck through a parking lot behind Mt. Juliet Middle School after finishing the parade.
Units are on-scene and handling a crash, behind MJ Middle School, involving a child pedestrian who was struck by a trailer as it was towed through the parking lot after completing the Christmas Parade. With any serious injury crash in our city, @THPNashville is investigating.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 14, 2019
Officers were made aware of the incident at around 12:20 p.m. They immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to help the injured child.
The child was taken to Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
