MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Authorities are investigating after a child was struck by a trailer at the Mount Juliet Christmas Parade.

Police say the child was hit by a trailer as it was being towed by a pickup truck through a parking lot behind Mt. Juliet Middle School after finishing the parade. 

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 12:20 p.m. They immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to help the injured child. 

The child was taken to Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

