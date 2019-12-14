MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A 7-year-old has died after being struck by a trailer following the Mount Juliet Christmas Parade.
Police say the child fell from the trailer they were riding on and was struck as it was being towed by a 2014 Ford F150 through a parking lot behind Mt. Juliet Middle School at a low rate of speed following the parade.
Units are on-scene and handling a crash, behind MJ Middle School, involving a child pedestrian who was struck by a trailer as it was towed through the parking lot after completing the Christmas Parade. With any serious injury crash in our city, @THPNashville is investigating.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 14, 2019
Officers were made aware of the incident at around 12:20 p.m. They immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to help the injured child.
The 7-year-old child was taken to Vanderbilt with critical injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A witness to the scene says the father of the young boy struck was driving the vehicle and the children around were traumatized from what they had witnessed.
A fundraiser page has been set up by a family friend - https://www.facebook.com/donate/589038038304379/3098385253557108/
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.