Child Hit By Trailer at Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
Courtesy: Amanda Nuckoles

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A 7-year-old has died after being struck by a trailer following the Mount Juliet Christmas Parade.

Police say the child fell from the trailer they were riding on and was struck as it was being towed by a 2014 Ford F150 through a parking lot behind Mt. Juliet Middle School at a low rate of speed following the parade. 

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 12:20 p.m. They immediately called for medics and responded to the scene to help the injured child. 

The 7-year-old child was taken to Vanderbilt with critical injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A witness to the scene says the father of the young boy struck was driving the vehicle and the children around were traumatized from what they had witnessed.

A fundraiser page has been set up by a family friend - https://www.facebook.com/donate/589038038304379/3098385253557108/

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

