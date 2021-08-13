GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – The Chief Medical Officer of Sumner Regional Medical Center posted on its Facebook page that there are "no beds."
Geoff Lifferth took to Facebook and said, "there are no beds."
"In Middle Tennessee right now, it is impossible to find an empty, staffed ICU, ER, or med/surg bed. As an ER doc and a healthcare administrator, this past week has been one of the most exhausting and disheartening of my career," Lifferth said in the post.
Sumner Regional Medical Center shared the post on its Facebook page, where people shared it more than 700 times.
Lifferth said that doctors in Middle Tennessee are "overwhelmed" and "tired" from increased hospitalizations due to COVID. He also pushed for people to get the vaccine.
"The vaccines? They're good. No, they're not perfect. And yes, we are seeing more breakthrough infections with the Delta variant. But there's a reason 96% of physicians got it - the risk/benefit analysis overwhelmingly favors the vaccines. Get one," Lifferth said.
News 4 is following this story and will have updates online and on TV at 4 p.m.
