NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake spoke to Metro Council members for the first time as the newly announced leader of Nashville's police force.
Drake provided new insight into the selection process and revealed why his appointment as chief almost wasn't an option for Mayor John Cooper.
"I had been approached by several police departments across the country about leaving. And I just wanted you to know that this is the only place I wanted to be. It's the only community that I wanted to serve," Drake said. "In fact during the selection process, I had a city call me and make me a pretty good offer. And still, this is where I want to be."
Drake also told council members the department has reached a rules agreement with the Community Oversight Board and expects both parties to sign it soon.
Drake says he's established a good relationship with the organization, which has been at odds with the police department at times in the past.
