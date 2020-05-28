NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chief Steve Anderson of the Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.
Floyd died earlier this week when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, with Floyd repeatedly telling the officer he couldn't breathe. Video of the incident surfaced and sparked protests regarding the incident throughout the country.
Here in Nashville, Chief Anderson of the Metro Nashville Police Department sent the following statement regarding the incident to Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley:
Every officer in our police department and throughout the country should be emotionally shaken by what has occurred in Minneapolis. Words cannot adequately express my disdain over the actions that led to the death of George Floyd. The total lack of concern shown by the officer as he continued to hold his knee to the neck of Mr. Floyd as he repeatedly struggled to breathe is unconscionable. Also intolerable is the lack of intervention of the officers who stood there. -Chief Steve Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.