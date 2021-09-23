COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured after a shooting inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road on Thursday.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooter was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"This is the most horrific event in Collierville history," Lane said during a press conference.
Lane said 12 people were transported to area hospitals and one person may have gone to the hospital on their own.
Lane said police received the call of an active shooter at the New Byhalia Road Kroger at 1:30 p.m. and the first units arrived on the scene four minutes later.
SWAT officers along with patrol started a process going aisle to aisle, room to room clearing it, bringing employees out who were in hiding and helping the victims who were injured.
Collierville is located in eastern Shelby County near the Fayette-Shelby County line. It is about 20 miles southeast of Memphis.
BREAKING: Multiple victims reported in shooting at Collierville Kroger https://t.co/Zjbk2TERUp https://t.co/4eAgtSEDXP pic.twitter.com/z2BCeFVdLg— Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 23, 2021
