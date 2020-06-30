SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A clean-up underway in South Nashville Tuesday morning is causing some major issues on I-65 south.
Our News4 team at the scene says chickens in cages fell off a trailer on I-65 south at the I-40 west loop and were scattered across the interstate.
TDOT crews are working to clear the roadway.
News4 Traffic Anchor Lindsey Nance has alternate routes for you to steer clear the back-up.
