NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Chick-fil-A officials confirmed Thursday that a new U.S. distribution center would open in Antioch in late 2022.
Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined Chick-fil-A supply officials to announce the fourth distribution center that will be opened in Antioch.
Chick-fil-A said as part of their expansion to Tennessee, they will invest $16.3 million and create 45 new jobs over the next five years.
“Tennessee’s central location, skilled workforce, and strong business climate make our state a great fit for national companies like Chick-fil-A. We welcome Chick-fil-A’s decision to expand operations in Tennessee and look forward to their success in the years ahead,” said Gov. Lee in his statement.
Chick-fil-A Supply officials said the distribution center in Antioch would work similarly to the company’s other operation in Cartersville, Georgia, and another opening soon in Mebane, North Carolina, by insuring restaurants have the food and products needed to serve loyal Chick-fil-A customers.
“With nearly 14,000 distribution and logistics companies across the state, Tennessee is primed to welcome a nationally recognized brand like Chick-fil-A to Davidson County. We are thrilled that Chick-fil-A has selected Antioch as the site for its newest distribution center and thank this company for its investment in Tennessee,” said TNECD Commissioner Rolfe.
TNECD said over the last five years, they have supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 26,000 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investment.
“We are excited to open a company-operated distribution center in the greater Nashville area to serve Chick-fil-A restaurants as they face growing consumer demand and supply chain complexity,” Josh Grote added in Gov. Lee’s statement. “This investment will be vital as we continue innovating new solutions to address the unique needs of Chick-fil-A franchise operators, licensees, and their teams.”
