Coronavirus symptoms: A list and when to seek help

The main list of acute symptoms at this time is actually quite short and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 CNN

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSMV) – A Chicago infant younger than one year who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant.  A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness and over 85 percent of deaths in Illinois are among people 60 and older. However, people of all ages have been suffering severe illness.

IDPH reports a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths in 43 Illinois counties. Patients range from younger than one to 99-years-old.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

