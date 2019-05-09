NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has advised that a furniture company has issued a recall for a chest of drawers after a fatal accident.
The company, South Shore Furniture, sold their Libra style 3-drawer chest through the websites of Walmart and Target, as well as Amazon. The chest was available from October of 2009 through July of 2018, and sold for about $60.00.
The chest measures just over two feet tall by thirty-one inches wide, fifteen inches deep, and weighs about 56 pounds. The model number is located on a sticker attached to the back.
The furniture company received one report of the chest tipping over, injuring one child's legs, and another incident reported to them said a two year-old was killed after an unanchored and empty chest.
About 300,000 were sold to consumers in the U.S., and included 11 colors:
Model Number
Color
3046033
Royal Cherry
3070033
Black
3070223
Black
3159033
Chocolate
3159223
Chocolate
3050033
White
3050223
White
3113033
Natural Maple
10430
Soft Gray
10433
Gray Oak
10680
Country Pine
10682
Rustic Oak
Some models were sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set.
If you are in possession of one of the recalled chests that is not anchored to the wall, immediately discontinue using it and contact the company.
Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chests by calling South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information
