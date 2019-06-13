NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cherry trees are back where many people say they belong.
Crews worked nearly six hours this morning and planted 10 new cherry trees at Riverfront Park. These new trees replace the old ones that were removed in May to make room for the NFL Draft stage.
"It will absolutely look better than before," Randall Lantz of Metro Parks said. "All the trees will be the same size rather than big and small. They will all be planted together; this will look like we meant it to be."
Nearly 70,000 people signed a petition in an attempt to stop the city from cutting down cherry trees to make room for the NFL Draft stage.
