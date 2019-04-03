NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lower Broadway looks slightly different after 10 cherry blossom trees were relocated to prepare for the NFL Draft.
The trees caused quite a controversy over the weekend after thousands signed a petition to keep them in place.
Multiple agencies worked together to transfer the trees a few feet away onto 1st Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Brentwood Tree Farms, Samara Farms and Metro Parks worked together to safely move the trees. They used a tree spade to pull up the trees, roots and all, and drove them over to their new home. From there, they dropped the trees into new grates along 1st Avenue.
This project was expected to go until 1 p.m., but the process went so well that they were done before 10 a.m.
Randall Lantz with Metro Parks said they've learned a lot through this experience.
Some people in Nashville felt blindsided by the sudden news, so News4 asked if communication will improve from now on.
"Oh, I absolutely think so. I think the only problem is I guess we should put it on Facebook because that seems to be where everything is," Lantz said.
The next step for the trees is water and extreme care, especially with temperatures climbing this weekend. Metro Parks says the trees may look wilted at first but should survive.
