NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 11thannual Cherry Blossom Festival was held at Public Square Park on Saturday.
The festival celebrates spring and the Japanese culture and includes a cherry blossom walk.
Many of the cherry trees were donated to the city by the Japanese government as a sign of Japan’s special relationship with Nashville.
Thousands attended this year’s event despite the gloomy weather.
Leading up to the event was the removal of some of the cherry trees downtown to make way for the giant NFL Draft stage.
“A lot of people who didn’t know about the festival know about it now, but we are all about the cherry trees. That’s how we got started with the planting of the trees in the park in 2009,” said festival director Ginger Byrn.
Ten of the trees were removed from the riverfront area to make room for the stage.
As part of the festival, Nissan donated $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.