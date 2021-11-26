NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Nick Nyugen has played music here for more than 30 years. He was inspired by his Dad who also played. That musical bond recently strengthened forever by a Les Paul Guitar and a trip to Switzerland. If you listen to Nick Nyugen play that guitar, you'd think it's lead him to the road of bigtime International music success, but you’d be wrong.
“No, when you're a working musician it's hard,” Nyugen said. But success can be defined in so many different ways. For him lately, it all starts with that guitar on his lap.
"This is a 1957 Les Paul Special." A Holy Grail Stradivarius of modern music. The Les Paul and Strat are probably the most copied instrument on the Planet. Nyugen has played more than 25 years with the Popular Nashville band “Bone Pony”. He got his start years ago with his father - a Rolling Stones loving rock and roller too. He played that same Les Paul in the 60's but sold it to his David Bowie-playing-sidekick brother in Switzerland in the 80's.
But Nick told us he always wanted it back. "So, for 40 years, I've been needling my Dad about getting the guitar back,” Nyugen said.
Two weeks ago Dad told him we're going to Europe. "I went to Geneva, Switzerland where it's been for 40 years to bring it back to Nashville.” For the first time it's in his hands, and the family legacy lives on.
Nick says, “It was unexpectedly moving for him to hold and play”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.