NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 northbound near Fern Avenue just North of downtown is closed after a tractor trailer started leaking a chemical.
Metro Police say the chemical sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, began leaking from the tractor trailer onto the interstate.
The Nashville Fire Department hazmat team has responded to the scene and TDOT is currently assisting as well.
The incident is expected to be cleared by 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.