If you love a night of music downtown on Broadway, there are a lot of hard working people to thank for that. This pandemic has not been an easy time for them, but some of those workers have witnessed a bit of good news.
If you've been to the Johnny Cash Museum, you've likely heard a particular voice.
"Tickets over there, then you come see me. They're step one. I'm step two," laughed Judy Dorris, re-enacting her usual speech. "I miss this job a lot. I really do."
Judy is the greeter at the museum.
"All these kids here are my kids and grandkids," she smiled.
Those grandkids she's talking about are the workers who make up downtown Nashville.
"She's our grandmother for sure, our adopted grandmother," said Logan Heafner of the Johnny Cash Museum.
Of course, something is very different downtown.
"All my life, every time I've driven down Broadway, I'll roll the windows down and listen to the music," said Judy. "I couldn't hear it today. No sound. We need the sound."
During this pandemic, only a single street musician is singing. There's something easing Judy's blues.
Chefs are working at Johnny Cash's Kitchen and Saloon, making hot to-go meals for the musicians, servers, dancers, bartenders and more of the Icon Entertainment properties. Those properties include Skull's Rainbow Room, House of Cards, Nudie's Honky Tonk, the Johnny Cash Museum, and the Patsy Cline Museum.
It's work that matters to people like Kelly Long, a band leader at Nudie's who's now a new father.
"Everything you do becomes revolved around them," said Kelly, referring to his four-month-old son. "You just got to do what you can, and luckily, we got a good family base here to help us."
Orders will be going out again Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week too.
Until she gets back to where she belongs, it's important to Judy her many, many grandchildren are okay.
"I miss you, and I want hugs," she laughed.
