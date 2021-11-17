NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Hermitage Hotel's newest restaurant, Drusie & Darr, opened Wednesday with the help of internationally acclaimed, Michelin-starred chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
This new restaurant is in a newly renovated space where the hotel's former restaurant Capitol Grille was.
Vongerichten is the executive chef and partner of Drusie & Darr. He grew up in France, where he discovered a passion for food at a young age.
At just 16 years old, Vongerichten began his apprenticeship at a three-star Michelin restaurant, where he learned the craft that would make his career.
After spending years in France, Germany, and Asia, he later came to the United States where he opened his first American restaurant in New York City.
"The roots are French, some flavors are Asian, and I cook in America," Vongerichten said with a laugh.
Today, Vongerichten has 42 restaurants all over the world where he has cooked for celebrities and politicians. However, this one is special, as it's his first restaurant in the South.
"This is very special,” Vongerichten said. “In a growing city like Nashville, it's amazing to be a part of it.”
Drusie & Darr is named after the children of the famous Hermitage Hotel General Manager who used to live at the hotel.
On the menu, you can find anything from a five-course meal to a simple pizza and cocktail. The experience can be as elegant as fine dining or just a casual bite to eat.
In every dish, Vongerichten said that he tries to use vegetables and meats from local farmers in the area.
"Here in Nashville, I try to give my personal touches in cooking using most of local ingredients," he explained.
