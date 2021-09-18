NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If your mindset is generally set to thinking, it's probably a little early to be thinking about fall and Halloween. Cheekwood hopes to change that.
Starting this weekend, Cheekwood visitors can celebrate the autumnal season during their fall harvest.
No color is ever off-limits at Cheekwood Botanical Arts and Gardens. But this time of year, get ready for the Orange. Fresh pumpkins are everywhere. It's Trick or Treat time at Cheekwood, but Liz Sanders doesn't think it's just for the kids.
"I said no, just look around. It's for everyone," Sanders said. "Age does not matter here. Who doesn't love a pumpkin house and then all the greenery that surrounds it."
It doesn't take much walking at Cheekwood to see the variety. What looks like salad-ready white onions are not. And just posing with Pumpkins is hard to pass up.
Gorgeous Gourds are on display for the next few months. There are more than 6,000 in all, with more coming and live music and a festival feel. Cheekwood's Elizabeth Sheets has seen it all.
"Pumpkins can be all shapes and sizes," Sheets said. "And you'll see that here it just puts you in a good mood, and we all want and need that."
The fall harvest runs from Saturday to Oct. 31. To get tickets, click here.
