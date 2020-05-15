Cheekwood to reopen its gardens next week

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials at Cheekwood will reopen its gardens next week as Phase One of the mayor’s reopening plan.
The gardens will reopen on May 22, which is the same day that the gardens first opened in 1960. The gardens will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks and continue to practice social distancing guidelines.
However, the Historic Mansion and Museum and the Frist Learning Center will not reopen at this time. They will reopen during Phase Three of the mayor’s reopening plan.
Mondays will be reserved for its members, but they will be required to reserve a timed-entry ticket by clicking here.
Jane MacLeod, who is the president/CEO of Cheekwood, said they are "delighted" to reopen the gardens and "offer a respite for renewal and recovery."
“Be it a sun-bathed explosion of color, a wooded canopy, or simply the site of the trains running on the garden rails again, Cheekwood is here to enjoy and help our community heal," MacLeod said in a statement on Friday.
The following programs will be happening at Cheekwood this summer:
- In June, a Dog’s Night Out on Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- In June, Wellness Wednesday program resumes with outdoor beginner and intermediate-level yoga classes until June 20
- Chihuly at Cheekwood is rescheduled for July 18 – January 10
Summer camp classes are canceled at Cheekwood through June.
For more information, click here.
