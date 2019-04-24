NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Representatives from Japan that gave us the cherry trees in downtown were in Nashville for a special event on Wednesday.
Cheekwood is undergoing some renovations with work going into the Japanese Garden.
Cheekwood hosted the Counsel General for Japan on Wednesday morning for the announcement.
The project will serve as an expansion and a renovation to make the visitor experience easier.
“The Japanese Garden is situated on the side of a hill just like many other things in Cheekwood, and that can be hard to traverse, so an elegant ramp system will lead people down to the primary perspective,” said Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens and Facilities at Cheekwood.
Groundbreaking is set to take place in less than a month.
The garden was built in 1979.
The goal is to keep the original design in tact throughout all the construction.
