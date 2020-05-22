NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashvile's Cheekwood Gardens reopened to the public on Friday.
The spring tulips survived and thrived through COVID-19 pandemic, but people weren't able to see them in person. Now, the gates are back open for the summer season.
The 55-acre beautiful botanical garden will be open for you to take a stroll. Coronavirus forced them to close two months ago. However, there are no mansion tours, just yet.
"That's right, we are open, which is big thing since the last time we were able to say that was in March," Jane MacLeod, who is the president/CEO of Cheekwood, said.
McLeod said it's the fresh air and the chance to again be outside that makes all of this extra special.
The gardens will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks and continue to practice social distancing guidelines.
"These are different times, we will continue to be smart and responsible," McLeod said. "But, we are just so happy to open, there is a lot for our visitors to see."
People will have to reserve tickets by clicking here. No tickets will be sold onsite.
Now the mansion is planning on holding some events this summer. The following programs will be happening at Cheekwood this summer:
- In June, a Dog’s Night Out on Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- In June, Wellness Wednesday program resumes with outdoor beginner and intermediate-level yoga classes until June 20
- Chihuly at Cheekwood is rescheduled for July 18 – January 10
Summer camp classes are canceled at Cheekwood through June.
For more information, click here.
