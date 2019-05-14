NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This isn’t a site you will see often, a crane in the middle of Creekwood’s lawn.
The botanical garden is teaming up with the Frist Art Museum and will be installing a new art piece.
Cheekwood is working with the Frist to present an exhibit that is both inside and outside.
The curator of the exhibit said it is due to a growing interest in contemporary art.
“We are very excited to think about having a work of contemporary art on the historic estate more often,” said Campbell Mobley, curator of exhibitions. “Art is getting larger and larger and it’s so nice to have that work play off the historic estate.”
Mobley said the exhibit will open at Cheekwood on May 24.
Without giving away too many details, Mobley described the exhibit as an interactive work of art.
