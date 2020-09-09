NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - While many of us anxiously await the end of summer, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens are getting ready for their annual fall festival.
This year, the Nashville botanical gardens will keep social distancing and other safety protocols in mind for their Cheekwood Harvest festival.
Cheekwood Harvest opens in just TWO WEEKS! Pumpkins and mums have arrived, so stay tuned for updates on the transformation of our gardens. Tag a friend who can't wait for fall!🍂🎃🍁 #CheekwoodHarvest pic.twitter.com/DMIQUkInub— Cheekwood (@Cheekwood) September 5, 2020
This year's event starts on September 19 and runs until November 1. The festival will feature two life-sized pumpkin houses, a pumpkin patch and thousands of flowers on display.
The festival will also feature virtual events like the Virtual Japanese Moon Viewing, Virtual El Dia de los Muertos and a virtual costume contest.
Visitors will be required to wear masks inside buildings, but will not be required to wear them outside on the grounds as long as they practice social distancing from others.
