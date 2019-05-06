In a city where Music, the Predators, and Lower Broadway get a lot of attention, the National Newspaper USA Today says don't forget Cheekwood and it's Botanical Gardens.
A readers poll put the West Nashville spot in it's Top 10 Nationwide.
The Cheek family that sold coffee to Nashville's Maxwell House Hotel....you know the rest of the story, the blend was rich and now so were they.
The Cheek family bought this land and started making it beautiful....and the word keeps spreading.
"They told us Cheekwood made it once again to USA Today's Top 10 list Botanical Garden in the 6 position and moving up.
A spot below Chicago, but ahead of St. Louis and Miami.
If you've never been or are new to town this is what you're missing.
"And it's the place, I believe, in Nashville to come and be nurtured refreshed and rewarded, and just have the feeling like you're a better person for having experienced Cheekwood."
4 seasons of well planned garden delights. A staff full of green thumbs....considered Nashville's National Treasure.
All of it within the city limits, where nature proves if you plant it. it will grow.
" An incomparably beautiful location a few miles from downtown, but when you're hear you feel like you're far away.
Cheekwood opens rain or shine everyday of the week but Monday... It's prettiest when the sun shines, but less crowded when it rains... So, your choice....
