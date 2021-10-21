NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheekwood Estate & Gardens announces the return of Holiday LIGHTS beginning Nov. 20 through Jan. 9, 2022.
Tickets are now on sale for the annual festival that has become a holiday tradition for Nashville residents and visitors alike as the 55-acre botanical garden is lit with a brilliant display of more than a million lights.
“Each year, we enhance our lights display with more lights and new features so our guests can look forward to a unique experience year after year,” Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood VP of Gardens & Facilities, said in a news release. “We are especially excited about adding a whimsical peppermint pathway and shimmering tunnel of light to the Bradford Robertson Color Garden.”
Cheekwood will also introduce new elements to its “Children’s Wonderland” experience in the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden, a canopy tree draped in dripping lights and a sparking chandelier over the Grandy Scarlett Studio Pavilion.
Also new this year is an expansive Holiday Marketplace in the Frist Learning Center Great Hall, where daytime and evening visitors can shop among a carefully curated selection of tabletop and home décor, ornaments, nutcrackers, custom-scented candles, winter accessories and gifts for children of all ages.
In the Historic Mansion & Museum, a 20-foot orchid tree adorned with varietals of the tropical flower takes center stage in the Loggia to compliment this year’s Mansion décor theme, “A Botanical Holiday.” Visitors will also enjoy over 35 Nutcrackers on display through the period rooms.
Cheekwood will bring back seasonal favorites such as the Reindeer Village featuring two real reindeer, s’mores stations, and the Dancing Lights of TRAINS! Display. Though Santa will not be on-site during Holiday LIGHTS, children can still get their wish lists to him by visiting the Frist Learning Center to drop off their letters in a special mailbox for Santa.
Medical professionals, first responders and military personnel may enjoy 50% off admission for holiday LIGHTS for up to five immediate family members on Monday nights as part of Cheekwood’s Military and Medical Mondays with a valid form of identification.
The seasonal festival will be open seven nights a week with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased online in advance. Click to learn more about Holiday Lights and to purchase tickets.
