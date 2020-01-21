MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Someone in Montgomery County is now $708,646 richer after playing Tennessee Cash from the Tennessee Lottery.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, the winning ticket's numbers were drawn on Monday, January 20. The player managed to match all five numbers and the Cash Ball.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Hillside Citgo gas station on 2039 Highway 48 in Clarksville.
Check your tickets and good luck!
