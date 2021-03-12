NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we set our clocks forward for daylight savings, be sure to also check your smoke alarm batteries.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is asking Tennesseans to check that their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are on and working.
Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention, Gary Farley said, "With the cold-weather months behind us, some residents might not take home fire safety as seriously as they would during winter.”
Most fire fatalities occur during the night as victims are sleeping. Commissioner Farley warns that smoke from homes can often send people into a deeper sleep, decreasing the chance of escaping the blaze in time. The smoke is also often toxic as a result of burning paint, plastics, and other hardware.
Working alarms alert sleeping residents fast asleep and double the chance of survival by giving people more time to escape.
The "Get Alarmed, Tennessee" program says to have working smoke alarms inside and outside of each sleeping area within the home.
While daylight savings is a good time to check the batteries in home alarms, be sure to continue testing alarms once a month by using an alarms "test" button.
