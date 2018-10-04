Car thefts are on the rise in the Nashville area and if you don’t have the proper insurance, you could fit the bill for your stolen car and any damages.
In the last two months about 60 cars have been stolen each week in Nashville.
Tiffany Anderson accidentally left an extra key fob in the trunk and her car was taken from a downtown apartment complex.
“They got really lucky with mine because they could push it and start it,” Anderson told News4 after the theft.
Anderson’s car was found about three weeks later after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Now she has to foot the bill because her insurance plan doesn’t have the coverage.
“If you fail to purchase comprehensive coverage and your car is vandalized or stolen then you have no coverage what so ever,” said James Manning, owner of The Manning Agency. “Depending on the value of your car, it could be crippling.”
Manning said it’s something many could miss, especially if they buy a policy online without an agent.
“The options on the internet may be driven to a lower cost for their budget reasons,” Manning said.
Comprehensive coverage shouldn’t add much to your bill and if you have it, Manning said, the actions after a theft “are not going to be on your shoulders.”
With car thefts on the rise in the Nashville area - almost doubling in the last two years - it’s more important than ever to check your policy.
“I think everyone should review their coverage often,” Manning said.
Just last week 82 percent of the cars stolen were taken with the owner’s keys.
Insurance experts said they’ve heard of some insurance companies not covering thefts, even with comprehensive, if the keys are left inside.
