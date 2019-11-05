PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Two men were critically injured after a construction accident on Tuesday afternoon.
A wall fell on the two men as they were doing construction at a house in the Sycamore Ridge development, located behind Sycamore High School.
The men were removed from under the wall before first responders arrived at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.