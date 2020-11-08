ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a shooting at a Cheatham County home Saturday night involving a Cheatham County deputy.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Petway Road. Three Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic-related call involving a woman and her boyfriend. After deputies arrived, the interaction with the man, identified as Michael Gurley, 50, escalated for some reason and resulted in at least one deputy firing his weapon and striking Gurley. Gurley was transported to a local hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
