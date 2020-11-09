KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday night.
The TBI said the deputy was responding to a domestic-related call in the 1000 block of Pheasant Court around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Initial reports indicate the deputy encountered Terry David Fox, the home’s resident, who was armed with a handgun on the front porch. The deputy gave several commands for Fox to drop his handgun, which Fox did not do.
For some reason the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Fox, who died at the scene. The investigation into what caused the escalation is continuing. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The deputy-involved shooting was the second in Cheatham County over the weekend during a domestic call. A deputy shot Michael Gurley, 50, on Saturday night after responding to a home on Petway Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.