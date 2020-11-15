ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide missing child alert after a 9-year-old boy ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.
🚨 Endangered Child Alert 🚨 A statewide ECA has been issued for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman, out of Cheatham County. Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Wzeo8gslAi— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2020
9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.
Authorities said Jordan ran into the woods after the fight at a home on Valley View Road near Wanda Lane.
Multiple agencies are assisting the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in looking for the boy.
BREAKING: There’s a missing 9-year-old in Cheatham Co. Officials say he got into a fight with his parents and ran into the woods. K9s and Helicopter now being used to find him.— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) November 15, 2020
