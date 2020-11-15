Missing child 11/15/2020

A statewide ECA has been issued for 9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman, out of Cheatham County. Jordan was last seen at his Ashland City home, wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 TBI
 

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide missing child alert after a 9-year-old boy ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.

9-year-old Jordan Allen Gorman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms.

Authorities said Jordan ran into the woods after the fight at a home on Valley View Road near Wanda Lane.

Missing Cheatham County boy

Jordan is 4 feet tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Jordan, or have seen him, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Cheatham Co Sheriff’s Office, at 615-792-2098.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office in looking for the boy.

If you see Jordan, you are asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office at 615-792-2098 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
 
 
 

