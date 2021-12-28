ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff's department is investigating after a fisherman found a body floating in the Cumberland River.
Sheriff Breedlove says the body was found just before 4 PM near the old Kenworth Plant. Breedlove says it appears the body has been there for while. Officials believe it is a white male, but further testing will need to be done.
