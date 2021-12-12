KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Families spent the day not only cleaning up, but also talking about their next steps, a day after an EF-2 tornado struck the Kingston Springs area early Saturday morning.

Christmas is just two weeks away, but for one family, the timing is especially unfortunate, but the family is being incredibly gracious.

Wanda Yates grew up in a Highway 70 home. She bought the house next door so she could take care of her mom Juanita Story, who turns 96 on Monday.

“It was just horrifying knowing I was by myself,” Yates said.

While she’s seen a lot in her 96 years, Story watched Sunday as people of all ages pitched in.

“I’ve never seen a scene like I saw then,” Story said.

For Yates, Sunday was a day full of decision.

“What do I take? What do I leave and where am I going? What am I going to do?” Yates said.

Woman pulled from mobile home in Kingston Springs Huge trees have fallen on homes and taking out roofs completely in Kingston Springs after storms in Cheatham County on Saturday morning.

It’s why she was stunned when her employer, Cumberland Heights, offered her and her family a place to stay.

“I just couldn’t be more blessed to have a job like I have,” Yates said.

Proof, once again, that it’s never about the things, it’s always about the people.

“Seems like sometimes we only hear about the bad, but there’s so many good people,” Yates said.