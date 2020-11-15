ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Cheatham County will be remembering Deputy Stephen Reese, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 15, 2019.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Cheatham Animal Awareness Foundation is accepting donations in Reece’s name at 2 p.m. at the Cheatham County Court House.
“We are celebrating his life by giving help to all the unwanted animals he loved. We want to grant his wish, only with your help,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.
Items needed include:
Purina Dry Food, Fancy Feast canned food, aluminum baking pans (litter box), peanut butter (not crunchy), paper towels, disinfectant wipes and sprays, 13-gallon garbage bags, cleaning supplies, Kuranda dog bed, Feliway refill for cats, equine pellet bedding, Royal Canin Mother & Baby Cat (wet & dry).
A small donation to Cheatham Animal Awareness Foundation would also be greatly appreciated.
