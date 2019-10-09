NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After Tuesday’s police pursuit that injured two Cheatham County deputies and a Metro Police officer, News4 looked into the pursuit policies of several law enforcement agencies.

News4 looked at the policies of the Cheatham and Wilson counties sheriff offices and Metro Police.

Cheatham County Sheriff Lt. Ken Miller said his department has put a lot of thought into deciding whether to pursue someone.

“It has to be a felony offense before we are going to chase anybody,” said Miller. “We don’t chase just for misdemeanor or traffic violations. It’s a situation we are constantly monitoring as far as the risk to the public, the risk to our officers. We take that into consideration anytime we engage in a pursuit.”

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said it considers pursuits as “critical incidents.”

In its policy, it said “officers will use their best discretion and judgment when conducting emergency pursuits.”

Wilson County, like most counties, looks at how dangerous the suspect is to the public and to officers.

Metro Police has a similar policy in place. It considers the danger the suspect could bring to the lives of the citizens’ officers.

Part of Metro Nashville’s policy reads:

“No pursuit shall be automatically approved or denied. Each pursuit should be evaluated on the back and circumstances of that particular incident.”

