CEDAR HILL, TN (WSMV) - Your teen getting behind the wheel can be completely nerve-wracking for parents.
A local sheriff’s office is sick over the recent death of teens in cars so they’re doing something about it.
Cheatham County deputies are dropping the hammer on teens caught speeding or drunk.
Early Saturday morning, six teens were in a horrible car crash on Glen Raven Road.
The car veered off Glen Raven Road and flipped on the embankment.
The impact was so powerful it threw one of the teens from the car, where he died. The teen driver was allegedly driving impaired.
A friend of the teen who was killed in the crash put a bouquet of flowers along the road where he died.
She said she saw him two weeks ago and he was talking about his future.
In the last three weeks, three teens have died in car crashes in Cheatham County. Now the sheriff wants something done to stop the carnage.
“We’re under the mandate. The sheriff wants us to step up enforcement. He wants citations written, parents contacted. He wants arrests made if possible,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Lt. Ken Miller.
It’s not just happening in Cheatham County. Dickson and Humphreys counties face the same problem.
The three coutnies have seen 11 more traffic deaths of 16 to 24 year olds over the last year.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said parents also need to step up to the plate.
“They need to set an example for their children,” said Miller. “Understand speeding. It’s a leading cause for a lot of these crashes.”
Miller said parents have to drive home the point to their kids. If the speed limit is 45 miles an hour, it’s not a suggestion, it’s the speed limit.
