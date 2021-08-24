KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is the place you want to be after bad things happen.
On Monday, 40 miles east of the Waverly floods, they turned on the pizza ovens at Sky King Pizza in the quaint Cheatham County town of Kingston Springs, then they headed west with free deliveries.
Monday is normally a day off for Sky King owners Amy and Cole Bruce. They usually need a break from weekend pizza making.
They knew their neighbors to the west were drowning in tears and knew that their red sauce and cheese could help.
“I remember we were flooded before. We needed help and so many reached out to us, so we feel that need, and sometimes you just need some comforting food, and pizza is that,” said Amy Bruce.
Fifty free pizzas headed west to Waverly, as well as a van and buckets filled with cleaning supplies.
Kingston Springs is just that kind of town. When they community out here, it’s not just words, it’s a way of life.
“We remember how encouraging it was when people from other towns would just drive up to help with anything, with supplies or labor, and it made such a huge difference,” said Amy Bruce.
