KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are working to repair a section of Highway 70 near Kingston Springs after the asphalt was damaged by weekend flooding.

The asphalt was displaced around the bridge crossing the Harpeth River. The bridge is still intact, but the asphalt from the road was lifted and shifted by flood waters.

The road across the river was just one of many throughout Middle Tennessee damaged by flooding.

Video from Drone4 of the area shows rather large sections of the pavement broke and are covering parts of the road, but leaving pretty big holes for drivers, causing TDOT to close the road.

This is one of three sections of Highway 70 closed by TDOT that runs along the Harpeth River.

Work crews are already working on repairing the damage. They have been able to move the broken pieces of asphalt into one section.

TDOT will remove the damaged asphalt then repave the road.