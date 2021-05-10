ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A former Cheatham County sergeant who was fired last year amid a TBI investigation was arrested Monday morning on two counts of sexual battery.
Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove said Jeremy Ethridge turned himself in on Monday. Ethridge was fired in September 2020 for “violating department policies and general orders regarding personal conduct while off duty.”
Ethridge is accused of inappropriately touching a female without her consent on the morning of Aug. 30, 2020, according to Breedlove. It was reported to the sheriff the next day. The sheriff contacted the district attorney general for Cheatham County and the TBI about the possible sexual assault charges.
At the time of his dismissal, Ethridge had been employed with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office for seven years.
The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ethridge, 27, with two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Cheatham County Jail and released after posting a $20,000 bond.
