CHEATHAM COUNTY MAP
 
 

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after driving around barricades in Cheatham County into flood waters, the Cheatham County EMA Director confirmed to News4.

The Cheatham County death is the fifth weather-related death reported in Middle Tennessee as a result of the flooding on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Edwin Hogan, the EMA director, the man drove around barricades on Tennessee Waltz Parkway and appears to have drowned.

Metro Police reported four deaths in Davidson County on Sunday.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.