ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after driving around barricades in Cheatham County into flood waters, the Cheatham County EMA Director confirmed to News4.

The Cheatham County death is the fifth weather-related death reported in Middle Tennessee as a result of the flooding on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Edwin Hogan, the EMA director, the man drove around barricades on Tennessee Waltz Parkway and appears to have drowned.

Metro Police reported four deaths in Davidson County on Sunday.