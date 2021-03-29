ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after driving around barricades in Cheatham County into flood waters, the Cheatham County EMA Director confirmed to News4.
The Cheatham County death is the fifth weather-related death reported in Middle Tennessee as a result of the flooding on Saturday and Sunday.
According to Edwin Hogan, the EMA director, the man drove around barricades on Tennessee Waltz Parkway and appears to have drowned.
Metro Police reported four deaths in Davidson County on Sunday.
Four people have died as the result of the overnight flooding in Middle Tennessee, according to Metro Police and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
