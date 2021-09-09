CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The biological father of Jordan Gorman says he’s relieved to hear the 9-year-old’s adoptive mother and her biological son were charged nearly one year since the child vanished.

Last November, Jordan was found under a blue tarp near a Cheatham County creek after an Ambler Alert sparked a three-day search.

Experts: Jordan Gorman defied the odds After spending three days and two nights in the woods of Cheatham County with no jacket, socks, or shoes, Jordan Gorman was found.

News4 sat down with Aaron Hatt, Jordan’s biological father, and his wife. They have eight kids together. Three of them live with Jordan’s adoptive mother, Coletta Gorman, who is now behind bars. The TBI says she and her biological son, Alvin Jensen, abused all her adoptive children. They say that’s what led to the Amber Alert for Jordan last fall.

“He didn’t even know they were looking for him or nothing, he was just like “hey”,” says Katie Hatt, Aaron’s wife.

News4 talked with Katie and Aaron the day Jordan was found by rescue crews.

Amber Alert issued for Cheatham County 9-year-old Cheatham County Sheriff deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from his home after a fight with his parents.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that they’ve been going through all of this in the middle of everything since this all started,” Katie says.

“With all this happening do you have any regrets sending the three kids to this specific foster care?” News4’s Marissa Sulek asked Aaron.

“The regret I have really is instead of listening to my attorney and just standing back whatever,” Aaron says. “I should have pushed it more like every week checking.”

Since the Amber Alert last fall, Katie and Aaron say they are working to regain custody of Jordan and his two other siblings, but COVID set back proceedings with DCS.

“We have slowly been trying to get involved with them and hopefully take steps because of course anyone who has children or has been around them a lot you know you can’t just step back in and say, “I’m mom, I’m dad”,” says Katie.

College Gorman faces six counts of child abuse while Jensen only faces one.