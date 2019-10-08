NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit from Cheatham County resulted in multiple people injured and several vehicles crashed into.
The crash came to an end at the intersection of Gallatin Pike North and Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.
According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began when officers were in the process of recovering stolen equipment from a business in Cheatham County.
While recovering that equipment, a truck that had appeared to be spray-painted with a trailer on the back came down the road. Officers attempted to stop the truck and the truck swerved and nearly hit one of the officers.
Cheatham County deputies initiated a pursuit of the stolen truck. The truck struck a Cheatham County patrol car, not injuring the officers. The truck also tried to swerve at another officer near the Davidson County border, but did not injure that officer either.
The truck did injure an officer when it crashed into another Cheatham County patrol car at Old Hickory Boulevard and Interstate 24. The officer was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
The pursuit continued for about two miles before it ended in Madison.
Police said it was amazing no one was killed in the pursuit.
Josh Goodwin witnessed the end of the pursuit and recorded it on his dash cam.
“He was obviously not going to stop,” said Goodwin.
Metro Police joined the pursuit when the chase entered Davidson County. A Metro officer was injured after deploying a spike strip to attempt to stop the truck. The officer was struck after the truck dragged the spike stips.
Cheatham County authorities said the suspects stole the truck and trailer in Gallatin.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck managed to crash into at least six or seven vehicles. Three civilians and one officer were transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the stolen truck and a female suspect were also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police believe the driver was intentionally trying to hurt the police officers. The suspects were known to Cheatham County investigators.
“They are actually purposely trying to hurt and injure police officers,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Lt. Ken Miller said. “We can’t let them go because if they are going to do that to us, what are they going to do with society?”
Goodwin said he saw a woman whose care was hit who sat in shock after the crash happened.
“I remember seeing a lady in one of the car doors was open, or missing, and you could just see her like, waiting, for everything to stop,” said Goodwin.
Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment. One woman involved in the crash refused medical treatment.
Authorities said a backhoe was stolen by the three suspects and recovered two years ago. Several pieces of equipment, the trailer and the truck were all confirmed to be stolen in Gallatin.
Here is the scene now in Madison. Police have Old Hickory blocked at Gallatin. Several cars damaged in crash. Suspect is in the Cheatham Co SUV here. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville #breaking pic.twitter.com/zlGPi62ph8— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
One person brought to EMS on stretcher to be treated. You can see the dark colored car in distance, a woman I still sitting after the wreck. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville #breaking pic.twitter.com/Shs0zT15h6— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
These are the spike strips used to try to stop the suspects in the police chase. At the end of the video, an officer picks up a syringe that appeared to be with the male suspects shoes and belt. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville pic.twitter.com/CrnkbhL44z— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
At least 2 people are in custody; this woman and this man who finally accepted medical treatment. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville #breaking pic.twitter.com/GAQvDj8P9s— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
This truck here carrying a backhoe at the scene jammed up into a fence. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville pic.twitter.com/zmDMfCtKE3— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
Police working to clear Old Hickory Blvd. letting some people pass. Read more about what happened. https://t.co/5qjh9pnpbF@wsmv #TNnews #nashville pic.twitter.com/aDoi5aAK0M— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) October 8, 2019
