NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After spending three days and two nights in the woods of Cheatham County with no jacket, socks, or shoes, Jordan Gorman was found.

Experts said his chances of survival were less than 1%.

“Behind all these masks, we are nothing but smiles,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove at a press conference on Tuesday announcing Gorman had been found. “The odds were way against us as each night went by.”

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine appeared shocked and elated.

“It’s very rare that you’ll have a missing child situation end in this kind of manner,” said DeVine on Tuesday.

Margie Quin worked for the TBI for 21 years and used to be in charge of their Amber Alert and missing children programs.

“Because when children run, or when they wander, or they get lost, they are so incredibly vulnerable, and all they got to do is cross paths with the wrong person,” said Quin.

The rural area, unfriendly geography, and the weather were all working against Gorman and those trying to find him.

“Because the temperatures were low, that gives them the ability to employ things like Flir capability and technology, but as the days go by, as his body temperature drops, the ability to capture their heat signature diminishes as well,” said Quin.

The one thing Gorman did have in his favor:

“We know statistically that if you can determine the last known location of the child, your opportunity for recovering that child goes up exponentially,” said Quin.

Quin said parents should put GPS tracking apps on their children’s phones. They should always have an up to date picture of their kids readily available to share quickly.

Quin also said the second a child goes missing, call 911. Please don’t wait, thinking they might return.