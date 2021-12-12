KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - A curfew will be in effect on Sunday night in the Kingston Springs area damaged by a tornado.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said the curfew begins at dark on Sunday and will continue until daylight on Monday. The curfew may be extended Monday morning if weather conditions warrant.

The curfew will be in effect for the Highway 70 area from Cedar Hill Road to Kingston Springs Road. Only residents will be allowed to enter the area after dark and will be required to show ID before entering the area.